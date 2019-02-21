InventHelp Inventor Develops Weather Protection for Bicyclists (LST-954)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented this item as a humanitarian idea. I felt sorry for those who cannot afford a vehicle and must ride a bicycle for transportation," said an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif. "This inspired me to invent an accessory that would protect the cyclist from the elements."

She developed the BIKE-A-VISOR to shield the rider from the harmful rays of the sun. This safeguards skin against sunburn. The accessory also protects the cyclist from rain and inclement weather, which keeps the cyclist dry and comfortable. The device is adaptable for use with new and existing bicycles. Additionally, it stores out of the way while not in use.

