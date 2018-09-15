InventHelp Inventor Develops Weed-Killer Sprayer Attachment (FED-1960)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed an easier way to apply weed killer that would not be so physically strenuous," said an inventor from Renton, Wash. "I wanted to kill weeds without having to bend over or crawl on my knees, which led me to develop this hassle-free dispenser."

He developed the WEED TERMINATOR to allow weed killer to be applied with pinpoint accuracy. The accessory eliminates the need to bend over or crawl on hands and knees to apply weed killer, which reduces physical stress and strain. The device ensures that weed killers is not sprayed on flowers or other plants accidentally. All of this makes it easier to control the growth of weeds in a yard. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with virtually any bottle of weed killer.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED-1960, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

