InventHelp Inventor Develops Weight Training Feedback Gloves (LAX-1118)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have certification through the National Association of Sports Medicine as well as years serving as a Master Fitness trainer in the U.S. Army and professional martial artist," said an inventor from Los Angeles, California. "This knowledge inspired me to develop a means to improve the effectiveness of lifting weights."

He developed the patent pending TROJAN POWER GLOVES to provide feedback and incentives through which the user could alter his form and cadence to train safely and more efficiently. By offering highly accurate data this invention has improved weight training, according to the inventor. It is adaptable when engaging in all body weight training exercises.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

