InventHelp Inventor Develops Welding Gun to Increase Convenience and Control (BRK-2712)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a production welder and I wanted to create a time-saving way to work with a MIG welding gun," said an inventor, from Decatur, Ala., "so I invented the SMART LEAD."

The invention provides a more effective way to utilize a metal inert gas (MIG) welding gun. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional MIG welding gun designs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances efficiency, convenience and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for welders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassle of climbing up and down a ladder to adjust and control a welding gun."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2712, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

