InventHelp Inventor Develops WHISPERING PILLOW (BTM-2453)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to help me fall asleep faster," said an inventor, from Falling Waters, W.Va., "so I invented the WHISPERING PILLOW."

The patented WHISPERING PILLOW provides an effective way to wake up or fall asleep at a predetermined time. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional alarm clocks. As a result, it increases comfort and it could enhance relaxation.

The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use, so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals and travelers. Additionally, the WHISPERING PILLOW is producible in different sizes, colors and pillow styles, as well as design variations for babies and adults.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more relaxing way to fall asleep and wake up at a designated time."

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-BTM-2453, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

