InventHelp Inventor Develops Wind Charger (SOG-364)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was aware of individuals losing power within their homes which led to their deaths that I found unfathomable," said an inventor from Elk Grove, California. "This inspired me with an invention to power large homes as well as a smaller model for various electronic devices."

He developed the LB 120 to provide a wind-powered means of charging various electronics to extend their operating cycle. This invention would feature a compact size through which it could easily be carried. Additionally, it would be efficient as well as easy to use with most common makes and models of mobile electronics.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-364, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

