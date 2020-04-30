InventHelp Inventor Develops Wind Monitor for Golfers (JHA-224)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to assume that the one sure thing about weather is that it is unpredictable. For golfers, though, the most important weather factor is the wind. Fortunately, an inventor from Jacksonville, Fla., has found a way to assure that wind shifts and intensity levels do not have a negative impact on shot accuracy.

He developed D. J. WIND FINDER to enable golfers to quickly and easily determine the speed and direction of the wind on a golf course. As such, it helps them make adjustments regarding swing speed, power and direction and even assists with club selection. As a result, it aids in the development and improvement of golf skills and performance. At the same time, it reduces the chances of lost golf balls. Golfers will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, this unique wind monitor is lightweight, compact and easy to operate.

The inventor's golfing experience inspired the idea. "While playing golf, I often saw players check the wind speed and direction by throwing grass into the air and wanted a better way to get that information at each hole."

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JHA-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

