InventHelp Inventor Develops Wind Power Generator (CNC-515)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to reduce the pollution expended by motor vehicles into the environment that may also reduce the dependency on oil which has resulted in high gasoline prices," said an inventor from Conover, North Carolina. "This inspired me to develop an alternative power generation system for electric vehicles."

He developed the patent-pending WIND BOX to generate wind-driven electrical power to provide an alternative means to power lights, chargers and sound systems. It would reduce the load placed on the car battery for improved overall efficiency. This invention would operate automatically as the vehicle is driven.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-515, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

