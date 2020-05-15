InventHelp Inventor Develops Wind-Powered Generator for Electric Cars (HTM-8817)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a greener way to power an electric vehicle," said an inventor, from Chilton, Wis., "so I invented the WINDIDIT."

The invention provides a supplemental means of generating electricity for the battery of an electric car via the wind. In doing so, it offers a convenient alternative to recharging at home or at a public charging station. As a result, it increases the mileage achieved per charge and it could help to reduce pollutants. The patented invention features an environmentally-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and manufacturers of electric cars. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more efficient alternative to filling up with gas when driving on longer trips."

