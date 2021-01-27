InventHelp Inventor Develops Window Accessory for Pickup Trucks (FED-2115)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to keep my rear truck window open while driving without the wind and rain getting in," said an inventor, from Concrete, Wash., "so I invented the CANOPY-CAB SPACERS. My design protects truck and canopy interiors against the elements."

The invention provides an effective way to seal the window space between a pickup cab and canopy. In doing so, it prevents rain and wind from entering through the back window. It also prevents canopy windows from fogging and it provides added protection, comfort and safety. The invention features a lightweight and weatherproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

