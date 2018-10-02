InventHelp Inventor Develops Windshield Wipers Featuring LED Lights (FED-1969)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Tacoma, Wash., has developed the LIGHTED WIPERS, a windshield wiper with an improved configuration. The blade design includes lights, which will aid in clear vision during weather conditions. It will also contribute to the cosmetic value of the vehicle.

"The functional use of windshield wipers is to clear precipitation from a windshield. I had a string of LED lights, and this inspired me to add to the cosmetic look of my car by adding these lights to the wiper configuration," said the inventor. The patent pending LIGHTED WIPERS provide more contact area on the windshield, which will offer a cleaner sweep of water from the glass. This will allow a motorist to see better in the dark or in foggy conditions. In addition, these wipers will enhance the cosmetic look of a vehicle. They allow a motorist to take pride in the look of their vehicle. These wipers are producible in various colors to enhance the look of any vehicle.

