InventHelp Inventor Develops Wiper Covers (DLL-3523)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a bobtail driver and desired a means to protect my windshield wipers," said an inventor from Forney, Texas. "This inspired me to develop protective coverings for this vehicle component that could cover the wipers for protection from the elements."

He developed the SIMPLY SHIELDS to keep wipers clean and dry as well as to prevent them from freezing directly to the windshield. This easy-to-apply accessory could protect and preserve the wipers for an extended product life to reduce the frequency of wiper replacements.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

