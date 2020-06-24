InventHelp Inventor Develops Work Gloves with Integrated Magnetic Surfaces (HLW-2235)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone working on a construction or home improvement project can attest to the fact that it's hard to hold nails, screws and other small metal objects while working. Fortunately, an inventor from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., has come up with a way to help.

He developed a prototype for MAGNA GLOVE to keep metal objects within easy reach for construction activities. As such, it reduces the risk of dropping or losing metal fixtures and hardware. It, likewise, eliminates the need for workers to hold nails and screws in their mouths, which could cause injuries. Besides saving time, effort and expense, it improves safety, in general, and productivity and customer service for commercial projects. In addition, it eliminates the need for repeated trips up and down ladders to retrieve dropped items.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "After losing many small bolts and other metal hardware pieces while working," he said, "I needed to find a way to keep those objects from slipping out of my hands."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

