InventHelp Inventor Develops Wrench Assistant (DLL-2966)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I often find it difficult to tighten or loosen nuts and bolts without scraping my knuckles," said an inventor from Hutchins, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a tool through which it would be easier and safer to perform these tasks."

He developed the HELPER BAR to allow a wrench to be easier to use when loosening or tightening nuts and bolts. This invention could save valuable time while providing power and leverage. Additionally, its use could result in enhanced safety by reducing the chances of scraping one's knuckles.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-2966, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

