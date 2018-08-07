InventHelp Inventor Develops Z/C PURLIN HANGER (HUN-574)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to store and organize items within a metal structure," said an inventor, from Pinehurst, Texas, "so I invented the Z/C PURLIN HANGER."

The Z/C PURLIN HANGER provides an effective way to hang various items within a metal structure. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional storage hooks and units. As a result, it enhances organization and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, the Z/C PURLIN HANGER is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My space-saving design eliminates the need to store items on the floor, tables or shelves."

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-574, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

