InventHelp Inventor Devleops Automatic Latex Glove Dispenser (LAX-1072)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a number of latex glove dispensers on the market, they are designed simply as a means of keeping the hands sterile and not necessarily for speed and ease of use. Fortunately, an inventor from Downey, Calif., has found a way to automate the process to save precious time in critical situations.

He developed AUTOGLOVING MACHINE to provide a quick and easy way to keep a doctor's hands sterile for performing medical procedures. At the same time, it eliminates the chance of ripping or dropping gloves. As such, it has the potential to save the lives of patients needing surgery. Thus, this practical, reliable and user friendly machine improves patient care and reduces stress for users. It is also versatile for use by anyone who needs to use sterile gloves. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The invention cuts time for sterile gloving procedures from 1 minute to less than 10 seconds, enabling a surgeon to attend to the patient faster and start the procedure sooner. The unit is fast and convenient to use, and anyone can learn to use it in 5 minutes.

The inventor's personal experience and observation inspired the idea. "I was concerned about the time and effort it took doctors to put on the sterile gloves that are required for surgical procedures and other aseptic activities," he said.

