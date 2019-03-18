InventHelp Inventor Devleops Pet Health and Safety Kit (TPA-2828)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the best efforts of their owners, pets still manage to get away from their homes and risk getting injured, lost or stolen. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Hernando, Fla., however, owners no longer need to worry about that.

She developed THE DOGGIE LIFE SAVER to provide a safe and easy method for keeping a pet healthy and safe. As such, it monitors the animal's body temperature to prevent overheating, frostbite and other problems. At the same time, it provides quick access to a pet's location at all times, keeping it from getting lost or stolen. What's more, it is easy for the pet owner to use without the need for a veterinarian. Thus, it affords peace of mind for concerned dog and cat owners. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I thought of this because of the problems I have with my dogs," she said. "For instance, they play so energetically that they get severely overheated. They also take off when our gate is open and could get lost."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2828, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

