InventHelp Inventor Introduces Ultra-Comfort Underwear for Men (PHO-2546)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Sun City Ariz., wanted to prevent the skin from becoming irritated and sticking in the first place.

He developed SEPARATOR UNDERWEAR to prevent men's genitals from rubbing & sticking together and chafing the skin. As such, it enhances comfort during all weather. When worn, this garment remains securely in place and wicks all moisture without the need for adjustment. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience and observation inspired the idea. "I saw a need for something that would keep the skin from chafing and sticking together of men's parts."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2546, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

