InventHelp Inventor Invents Safety Accessory for Commercial Semi-Trailers (SKC-662)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The loss of my 11-year-old daughter as a result of colliding with a parked semi-truck in the middle of a dark interstate inspired me to come up with something to stop fatalities due to the height of semi-truck trailers," said an inventor, from Waterford, Miss., "so I invented the AMCc."

The invention fulfills the need for a safety guard for the lower sides of large commercial trailers. In doing so, it serves as a low-level physical barrier to prevent a car from striking the trailer at mid-windshield level in a side-impact collision. As a result, it would absorb impact without allowing the vehicle to travel underneath the trailer. The invention features an automatic, reliable, effective and maintenance-free design. Additionally, it is patent-pending.

The original design was submitted to the Missouri sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-662, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

