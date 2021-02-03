InventHelp Inventor Presents A Bathroom Sanitation Device for Men (SOG-510)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a child, my mother would use this to stop me from having accidents in the bathroom. I thought it could be useful to more people, to keep a bathroom more sanitary," said an inventor from Sacramento, Calif., "So, I created the CONEE PEE."

The invention fulfills the need for a device that would allow a person to urinate in an efficient, clean, and safe way. It helps to direct a urine stream without splatters. This could prevent accidents when urinating. This device could provide peace of mind. It offers improved sanitary conditions and would be portable and compact. The inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-510, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

