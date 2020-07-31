InventHelp Inventor Presents a Convenient Charger (KOC-1097)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from, Toledo, Ohio, wanted to fulfill the need for an improved charging cord/cable 'outlet' that would provide a direct means of installing the unit in homes or commercial locations.

ALWAYS CHARGE provides a simple and functional design that is convenient and easy to use for charging electronics. In doing so, it eliminates unsightly cords and clutter and it eliminates worries and the need to carry around a separate USB charging cable. The invention would be compatible with all popular mobile device platforms and it can be used in homes, offices, hotels, hospitals, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, airports, etc. It also offers an upgraded alternative for old AC outlets, it can fit in standard new work electrical boxes and it would meet and include all required codes and circuitry in compliance with the (NEC) National Electrical Code. Additionally, it is patent-pending.

The inventor described the inspiration for the design. "I was in the middle of renovating my newly purchased home and I couldn't find my phone charger. I thought there could be a more convenient charging option that is always available and eliminates the look of unsightly, messy cords, so I invented this."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KOC-1097. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

