InventHelp Inventor Presents a Glam Organization Unit (AAT-4520)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted a one-stop spot to store and display glam accessories," said two inventors from Stone Mountain, Ga. "So, we created the GLAM HOUSE."

The invention fulfills the need for an eye-catching storage unit that would save consumers valuable time by keeping jewelry, sunglasses, perfumes, etc. organized, clearly visible, and safe from damage. It would be easy to use, and stores items in a neat, accessible and safe location. This would eliminate the need to spend time searching through jewelry boxes, or other storage items. It provides an ornate means to display all things glam. The design saves time and effort.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4520, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

