InventHelp Inventor Presents a Laundry Aid (TRO-323)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Scarborough, Ontario, wanted to fulfill the need for a means of keeping pairs of socks together during the washing and drying cycles, as well as preventing sheets and garments from twisting.

The patent-pending LAUNDRY SNAPS allow fabrics to dry faster, in a proper manner and on the first attempt. They prevent fabrics from becoming moldy, damp and smelly due to improper washing/drying. They also save time and energy. Additionally, they are versatile, convenient and practical. Furthermore, they are lightweight, portable and effective. A patent application is in process.

"I am a single mother with three kids and a full time nursing job and sometimes I find the task of doing laundry so frustrating because sheets and clothing get tangled into a bundle and do not dry properly. I wanted to design something that would make the job easier and take up less time", said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-323. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

