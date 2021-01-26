InventHelp Inventor Presents A Modified Watch Design (CNC-617)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a barber, I found I needed better light when performing haircuts," said an inventor from Statesville, NC. "So, I created the SURE LIGHT."

The invention fulfills the need for a novel wrist-worn flashlight. This offers users a hands-free means of shining a light onto various objects for enhanced viewing. Users would always have access to a flashlight no matter where they were or what situation arose. It eliminates the need to fumble or search for a flashlight and provides immediate and convenient illuminating qualities. Additionally, it features a practical design that is easy to recharge.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-617, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

