InventHelp Inventor Presents A Modified Wiffle Ball Tee (HTT-7323)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create something to help kids not get bored as fast with Tee ball. Kids today are all about cause and effect. I feel my invention will encourage them to pick up America's greatest pass time," said an inventor from Bigelow, Ark. "So, I created the NO WALK WIFFLE TEE."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a wiffle ball tee that would be fun for kids and would also be an effective and efficient training aid to help a young baseball/tee-ball/softball player improve his or her batting skills. It would be easy to use, and could enhance young players' skills. The design could save time during practice or play. Additionally, it could be beneficial to those who find it difficult to bend over a retrieve balls.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTT-7323, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

