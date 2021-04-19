InventHelp Inventor Presents a New Device to Aid in Transfer of Materials on Scaffolding (JKN-238)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "A buddy of mine got hurt on the job while pulling material up with a rope. I wanted to create an easier, safer way to do this, to prevent further injury," said an inventor from Tylertown, Miss. "So, I invented the LIFT MATE."

The invention had a patent pending and fulfills the need for a lifting apparatus for use with any erected scaffold. It is easy to use, and provides added stability, flexibility and safety. This portable invention eliminates the need to anchor and pull project materials upward with rope. Additionally, use of this invention could save valuable project/contractor time.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKN-238, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

