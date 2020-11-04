InventHelp Inventor Presents a Putt Practice Device (BRK-2954)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a device to help improve my putting skills, no matter the conditions," said an inventor from Elmore, Ala. "So, I invented MAKE YOUR PUTT."

The invention fulfills the need for a convenient, practical, portable, and realistic practice aid for golfers. It could help to improve a golfer's skill. This device allows for practice anywhere, any time, and is easy to use and set up. The inventor hopes it could improve the confidence of the user. Additionally, design variations are available.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2954, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

