InventHelp Inventor Presents a Tattoo Removal Apparatus (OTW-303)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Perham, Minn., wanted to fulfill the need for a method of removing fresh tattoos.

The TATT EXTRACT helps to correct small errors at a tattoo parlor or within 24 hours of application at a medical facility. Furthermore, it would be the only course of action that is available other than laser treatment for taking ink out of skin if used when the tattoo is fresh. Additionally, it is easy to use and operate. Its small size makes it compact, portable and easy to use anywhere on the body. It also promotes peace of mind by offering quick results. A patent application is in process.

"I invented this tool because I desperately and urgently needed to remove a poorly done tattoo on my face. After visiting with a doctor and spending half a day calling various tattoo studios, the process for removing ink was said to be impossible," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-303. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

