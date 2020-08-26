InventHelp Inventor Presents a Therapeutic Device (FLA-3321)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Wellington, Fla., wanted to fulfill the need for a means to elevate the feet and legs while also preventing swelling and reducing pain.

The VEROTECH simulates blood flow to alleviate discomfort while reducing the instance of circulatory problems. It provides an alternative to employing numerous pillows to elevate one's legs which can shift and require repositioning. It also provides users with enhanced comfort. Additionally, it eliminates the need to use separate ice packs or heating pads. Furthermore, it is ideal for anyone recovering from an ankle fracture, surgery, or an injury as well as the elderly and bed ridden individuals. A patent is pending.

"I had an ankle fracture and I wanted to design something that would prevent swelling and reduce pain", said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3321. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

