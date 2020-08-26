InventHelp Inventor Presents a Toilet Accessory (TRO-320)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Thunder Bay, Ontario, wanted to fulfill the need for a rubber seal that would prevent the sub floor directly below a toilet from rotting due to water damage.

The patent-pending ROUGH OPENING SEAL is easy to use, durable and cost effective. It promotes peace of mind. It also prevents a homeowner or business owner from having to pay to have a damaged floor replaced. It is ideal for plumbers, property managers and general maintenance personal that would install this proposed invention. Additionally, it could be used with both toilet replacements in renovations and in new home construction with brand new toilets.

"I was unable to install any screws to a sub floor for support. The floor was rotted from the floor opening all the way past the floor mounting holes. The rot provided no solid support for the flange to be mounted to the sub floor. In the end, I had to cut out the rotted floor and install 2x2 new pieces of plywood sub floor and then attach a new piece of plywood sub floor and after that attach a floor flange to a solid structure. Thus I decided there needed to be a better way to solve this problem." said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

