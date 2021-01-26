InventHelp Inventor Presents a Tool For Tile Installation (CKL-1415)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working as a flooring installer, I found a device like this would make my job much easier," said an inventor from Rockford, Ill., "So, I created the TILE CORRECTOR."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a method of lifting a low area on a tile that would have just been set. It could permit a low area on a tile to be raised without having to completely remove and reset. The tool would be adaptable for use with most ceramic and related tile. Additionally, it features a speedy, efficient, and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1415, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

