InventHelp Inventor Presents an Accessory for CPAP Machines (DLL-3811)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"My husband and I are both daily users of a CPAP machine. I wanted to create a way to provide protection from bacteria and germs for our masks," said an inventor from De Soto, Texas. "So, I created the CPAP COVER."

This patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a means to protect CPAP masks from dirt, allergens, germs, bacteria, etc. It provides a safe and sanitary barrier. This could offer users with security and peace of mind. It may reduce the incidence of infectious diseases being spread. This would be easy to use and apply. Additionally, it features a convenient and practical design.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

