InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Child Tracking Accessory (HTM-8990)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide parents with a way to always know where their children are, and prevent children from going missing," said an inventor from Madison, Wis. "So, I invented the CLEAR VIEW TECH."

The invention fulfills the need for a proposed wireless location monitoring and alerting device which could allow parents to know the location of their children at any time. The device provides peace of mind, and could prevent children from being lost or kidnapped. It features a convenient and simple design. This proposed device would not be able to be easily removed. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-8990, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

