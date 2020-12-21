InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Clamp Design (SDB-1505)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a clamp that I could leave with the client while glue dried, and not need to come back for it. It had to be inexpensive, light weight, and hold up long enough to do the job," said an inventor from Vista, Calif. "So, I created the STICK CLAMP."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a "Use-and-Leave" clamp system. It features an easy to use, functional and safe design. This could eliminates the worry of losing costly clamps, leaving them behind, or spending time having to come back for them, saving time and money. It can also be made of bio-degradable materials making it friendly to the environment. The inventors prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1505, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

