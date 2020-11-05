InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Fishing Lure (KSC-1501)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a way to fulfill my passion of catching more and bigger fish," said an inventor from St. Mary's, Kan. "So, I created the PULL CAT."

The invention fulfills the need for an innovative new lure for anglers. It can save fisherman time and effort, and would attract fish to a fishing spot. It would be particularly useful to those who enjoy fishing catfish or bottom-dwelling fish. This device would be reasonably priced. Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 189-KSC-1501, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

