InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Lawn Care System (ALL-1945)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Palmetto, Ga. wanted to fulfill the need for an above-ground sprinkler attachment that would allow water and lawn-care chemicals to be distributed simultaneously to a lawn.

The patent-pending YARD SCIENCE is easy to attach and use. It saves time and reduces labor. It is also convenient, efficient and cost effective. Additionally, it creates an overall improved lawn experience. It is ideal for homeowners, lawn care professionals, landscapers, and owners/operators of nurseries.

"As a deacon in my church, we are oftentimes required to do lawn services. From my own experience, I know it is costly and time consuming to stand and water the lawn. I wanted to create something that would limit the time required to water the lawn," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-1945. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

