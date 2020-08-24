InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Lawn Mower Design (MOZ-356)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Herndon, Va., wanted to fulfill the need for a new type of lawn mower that would feature the upright configuration of a scooter.

The patent-pending SCOOTER MOWER is easy to operate and maneuver. It has an ergonomic design that is durable, novel and convenient. Its dual functioning design enables grass and weeds to be trimmed simultaneously. It also reduces physical strain and saves time. Additionally, it makes necessary yard work fun and enjoyable. A patent application is in process.

"I was thinking of different ways to make mowing the lawn easier and more convenient for myself and I came up with this idea", said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MOZ-356. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

