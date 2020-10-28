InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Method of Rolling Marijuana Cigarettes (TRO-301)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was annoyed at always being asked to constantly roll joints for other people, and knew many had the same complaints," said an inventor from Brampton, ON. "So, I created the J FILLER."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to roll marijuana cigarettes, blunts and cigars. It is easy to use and features a convenient and small, easy to store design. The device could reduces the time and effort involved in rolling marijuana cigarettes. It could also eliminate the risk of spillage and waste and could benefit people with hand muscular deficiency and the vision impaired. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

