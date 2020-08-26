InventHelp Inventor Presents an Improved Wig Design (CPC-601)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Norwalk, Conn., wanted to fulfill the need for a newly designed wig that would be more comfortable to wear and would offer females a more natural looking hairstyle.

The TOOT SWEET is effective, easy to use and attractive. It's eye-catching and comfortable design provides individuals with improved self-confidence and self-esteem. It also saves time and can be worn by individuals who may not have time to style their own hair. Additionally, it reduces the number of trips to a professional hair salon which could save user's money. Furthermore, it is ideal for those that have lost their hair due to chemotherapy and alopecia and individuals who have thinning hair. A patent application is in process.

"I was looking for a quick hair-do and I came up with this idea", said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CPC-601. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

