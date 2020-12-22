InventHelp Inventor Presents Automotive Customization Accessory (PND-4910)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new, fun and cool way to personalize a vehicle," said an inventor from Egg Harbor City, N.J. "So, I created SPECTRIC GLASS."

The invention fulfills the need for a new type of automotive customization product. It features a novel, innovative and adaptable design. It provides a high level of visual interest. This invention could appeal to a variety of vehicle owners. Additionally, this product could be a conversation piece.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-4910, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

