InventHelp Inventor Presents Butter Dispenser and Mixer for Coating Popcorn (HTM-7205)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While conventional butter pumping equipment in movie theaters and other venues adds the butter to a container of popcorn, it does not always reach and coat every kernel. Fortunately, an inventor from Bitely, Mich., has found a way to solve this problem.

He developed BUTTER MASTER to provide a way to coat a given quantity of popcorn evenly with liquid butter. As such, it eliminates the need to manually mix popcorn to distribute the butter. Thus, it naturally enhances the enjoyment of buttered popcorn in a movie theatre. Besides saving time and effort, it is versatile, reliable, safe and easy to operate. Built with safety and durability in mind, it is also convenient, practical and affordably priced.

BUTTER MASTER can also be designed to include various seasonings, including distribution of butter.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When my father and I would get buttered popcorn at a movie theater," he said, "we always needed to add butter or mix the contents of several containers to evenly distribute the butter."

