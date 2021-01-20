InventHelp Inventor Presents Enhanced Barbeque Grill (HUN-251)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We grill outside a lot and it is a struggle to keep the food warm on a barbecue pit," said the inventor from Crosby, Texas. "I invention this item to allow the user to cook full meals and keep the food warm all at the barbecue pit."

He invented the FINN GRILL to help keep foods warm while still cooking other foods at the barbecue pit. This invention helps enhance the flavor of food and prevents it from becoming cold. Additionally, it provides peace of mind for outdoor cooks by preventing the wastage of foods and saving consumers money.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

