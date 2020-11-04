InventHelp Inventor Presents Improved Bath Design (CKL-1371)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've always enjoyed taking baths, but hate the time it takes waiting before you can get in. I wanted a better way to enjoy this time," said an inventor from Chicago, Ill. "So, I invented the MOTION SMART TUB."

The invention fulfills the need for an improved whirlpool bath design. It provides optimal comfort than conventional fixtures. The programmable design allows it to be controlled more precisely. The device eliminates the need to monitor the filling of a bath, and saves time. Additionally, it could enhance the overall convenience and satisfaction for the user.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1371, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

