InventHelp Inventor Presents Improved Jack Design (HUN-992)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to assist many people in every day uses of trailers around the world," said an inventor from Cypress, Texas. "So, I invented the JACK PACK."

The invention fulfills the need for improved height adjustments for trailer tongues. It avoids physical strain, and saves time and effort. This could be useful for the elderly or physically impaired. It would easily adapt to many different trailer types. Additionally, the design is safe and reliable.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-992, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

