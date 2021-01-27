InventHelp Inventor Presents Improved Snow Shoe Binding Design (DOD-1021)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew tired of the conventional snow shoe binding, and wanted to create an easier method," said an inventor from Elsie, Mich. "So, I developed the SNOW SHOE BINDINGS."

The invention fulfills the need for enhanced convenience when applying and removing snowshoes. It would be easy to use, and saves time and effort. This design eliminates the need for an individual to adjust and buckle conventional snowshoe straps and binding assemblies when applying snow shoes to his feet/boots. It also eliminates the need to unfasten the buckles and expand the straps when removing the snow shoes. This would ensure a person's feet/boots remain secure to his/her snow shoes. Additionally, the inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DOD-1021, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

