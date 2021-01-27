InventHelp Inventor Presents New Family Friendly Board Game (CTK-1148)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new, fun game for my family, so I used various concepts from other sources and odds and ends around my house," said an inventor from Rowan, Iowa. "This turned into the AMERICAN DREAM board game."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a fun new board game for individuals ages 6 and older. It features simple and straightforward rules. The game encourages and fun and competitive nature, while providing entertaining play. This new game design encourages friendly social interaction. Additionally, it would be fun for the whole family. The inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-1148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

