InventHelp Inventor Presents One-Step Party Décor (OTW-496)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was shopping for a party, and decided there should be a more convenient, and affordable way to buy all the necessary decorations for an event such as banners and ballons, but also incorporate party favors such as hats, noise makers, and confetti." said an inventor from Chino Valley, Ariz. "So, I invented the PORT-A-PARTY."

The invention fulfills the need for a kit of party ware items designed to make various celebrations special and more convenient. It would incorporate all the decorative items needed for a party. This could allow shopping for these items to be quick and easy. The invention could provide fun and exciting themes for a multitude of celebrations. This kit could allow the party planner to more fully enjoy the celebration by reducing the time and energy expended shopping. Additionally, it could save people time and money, and is easily transported.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

