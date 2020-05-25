InventHelp Inventor Proposes New Storage Device For Medical Information (HKT-125)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I felt there could be a better way to access health and medical information for patients and doctors," said an inventor from Sparta, NJ, "so, I invented the PAX SMART PATIENT."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a proposed personal information device that would be based on smart card or other embedded microprocessor and/or flash memory storage device technology. It would use well-known digital memory device technology to store a patient's health, identity, and related information for when routine or emergency care was needed. The device allows health care professionals to have timely access to the information needed for treating a person in any number of potential health care scenarios. Additionally, it would be easy to carry and use.

The inventor describes his invention. "I was inspired to create this after a misdiagnosis from a doctor and an interaction of drugs prescribed by multiple doctors. I think this design is unique in its ability to help health care providers easily and quickly access a patient's health records."

