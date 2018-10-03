InventHelp Inventor Redesigns Dish Pan for Easy Emptying (HTM-6516)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Milwaukee, Wis., was looking for an easy way to empty the water left in her dish pan after the dishes were washed. Thanks to her creative thinking, there is now a way to dispose of that used water with minimal effort.

She developed a prototype for QUICK DRAIN DRAIN QUICK DISH TUB specifically to ease the task of emptying dirty water from a dish pan. As such, it eliminates the hassle of lifting and tilting the tub to release the water, saving considerable time and effort. Particularly beneficial for elderly and disabled individuals, this unique invention is durable, lightweight and easy to use clean and store. It is also convenient, effective, practical and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of having to lift and empty the used water from my dish tub," she said, "and thought this type of invention would make that unpleasant task a thing of the past."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6516, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

