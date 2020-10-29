InventHelp Inventor With Autism Develops Convenient Sunscreen Product for the Face (OCM-1431)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a regional champion junior lifeguard, junior water polo Olympian and football player. I live and play outdoors daily," said the 12-year-old inventor with autism, from Long Beach, Calif. "I needed an improved method for applying sunscreen to the face, so I invented FACESCREEN. My design is easy to apply by myself, is mess-free, and allows me to apply sunscreen evenly without missing spots."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to apply sunscreen evenly to the entire face. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using lotions, sticks and sprays. As a result, it saves time and effort and it evenly protects the entire face against the sun's harmful rays. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in color and design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1431, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

